Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 146 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TER. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in Teradyne by 0.3% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 37,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in Teradyne by 9.6% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Teradyne by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Teradyne by 4.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 6.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.56.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $118.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.07 and a 1 year high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.