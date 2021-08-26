Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Trims Position in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Enviva Partners were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Enviva Partners by 821.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 31,630 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in Enviva Partners by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 43,055 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Enviva Partners by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,987 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,551,000 after purchasing an additional 114,880 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Enviva Partners by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Enviva Partners by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVA stock opened at $53.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -59.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Enviva Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $56.69.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $285.04 million during the quarter. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is presently 776.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVA. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

In other news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. bought 32,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,813.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Whitlock bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.93 per share, with a total value of $489,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,014.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

