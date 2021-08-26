Millennium Management LLC Invests $388,000 in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 94,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 14,245 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $379,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the period. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday.

Hamilton Beach Brands stock opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $235.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.86. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 26.53%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes.

