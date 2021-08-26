Millennium Management LLC Sells 61,526 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 96.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 61,526 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,537,000 after purchasing an additional 362,928 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 11,758 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,026,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.62.

Shares of LSTR opened at $165.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.92 and a 12 month high of $182.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.88%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.