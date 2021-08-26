Millennium Management LLC Sells 97,296 Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) by 65.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 97,296 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.33% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TCON. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 40,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 36,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, Director Saundra L. Pelletier purchased 6,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $77.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.86. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.95.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). On average, research analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

