Millennium Management LLC Takes $408,000 Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at about $1,534,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 5.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 20.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 12.3% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,875,000 after buying an additional 42,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 89.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,406,000 after buying an additional 36,185 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 33,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $3,146,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,737 shares of company stock valued at $7,758,421. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVEE opened at $102.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.11. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.78 and a 12-month high of $109.39.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Research analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVEE. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

NV5 Global Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

