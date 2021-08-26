Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $1,946,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Shattuck Labs by 6.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Shattuck Labs by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,845,000 after purchasing an additional 23,725 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the first quarter worth about $1,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Shattuck Labs stock opened at $20.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $853.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $60.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.72.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 453.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 3,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Also, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 2,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $55,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,661.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,766 shares of company stock valued at $4,231,769 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

