Millennium Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 95.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,220 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 3.9% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 5.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VMI shares. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

In related news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $244.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.92. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $117.36 and a one year high of $265.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

