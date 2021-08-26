Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires 1,147 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

NYSE:SWX opened at $69.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $75.00.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.