Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Cuts Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 366,351 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,782,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,936,000 after buying an additional 361,036 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its holdings in The Williams Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 48,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in The Williams Companies by 29.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 472,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after buying an additional 106,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in The Williams Companies by 1,083.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 89,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 81,736 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $24.59 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.55.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

