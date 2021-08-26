Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 85.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.25.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $152.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.35.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,041,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 179,925 shares of company stock valued at $25,654,848. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

