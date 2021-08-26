Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 1,818 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 9.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 237,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 106,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 83,830 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,310,000 after purchasing an additional 897,159 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of SLB opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.66. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.41.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.