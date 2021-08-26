Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 884 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,947 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,008,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,096 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $643,852,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,671,743 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $581,655,000 after buying an additional 682,241 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,737 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $469,113,000 after purchasing an additional 771,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,789,750 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $443,068,000 after purchasing an additional 364,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (down from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.71.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $149.15 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 110.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.98.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

