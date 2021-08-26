Minerco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MINE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Minerco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MINE) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a decline of 89.7% from the July 29th total of 582,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,259,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Minerco stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,439,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,335,672. Minerco has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

About Minerco

Minerco, Inc is a cutting-edge brand management and holding company, which specializes in the development of beverage, entertainment, and related ancillary brands. Its brands include VitaminFIZZ, and The Herbal Collection. The company was founded on June 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Katy, TX.

