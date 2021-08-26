Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Trading 10.1% Higher

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF)’s share price traded up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98. 3,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 11,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.95.

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

