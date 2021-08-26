Mizuho Raises Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $640.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target lifted by analysts at Mizuho from $550.00 to $640.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $529.17.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $555.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $151.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit has a one year low of $295.37 and a one year high of $582.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $515.02.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

