MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th.

MKS Instruments has increased its dividend payment by 13.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. MKS Instruments has a dividend payout ratio of 7.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MKS Instruments to earn $12.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $143.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $101.78 and a one year high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.20.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

