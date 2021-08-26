Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) and IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) Head to Head Review

Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) and IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Mobiquity Technologies has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDW Media has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Mobiquity Technologies and IDW Media, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobiquity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Mobiquity Technologies and IDW Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobiquity Technologies -221.82% -2,321.54% -137.09% IDW Media -28.17% -49.80% -15.59%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mobiquity Technologies and IDW Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobiquity Technologies $6.18 million 3.54 -$15.03 million N/A N/A IDW Media $38.16 million 0.94 -$13.80 million N/A N/A

IDW Media has higher revenue and earnings than Mobiquity Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of IDW Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.9% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IDW Media beats Mobiquity Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile advertising network. It focuses on driving awareness and foot-traffic throughout its indoor mall-based beacon network. The company was founded by Dean L. Julia, Scott J. Novack, and Michael D. Trepeta in March 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, NY.

About IDW Media

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company with interest in providing digital media and print based solutions. The firm operates through flowing segments: IDW Publishing, IDW Entertainment and CTM Media Group. The IDW Publishing segment is a comic book and graphic novel publisher that creates and licenses intellectual property. The IDW Entertainment segment leverages properties, principally those of IDW Publishing, into television series developing,producing and distributing original content worldwide. The CTM Media Group segment provides brochure distribution, publishing, right card, and digital distribution. The company was founded on May 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

