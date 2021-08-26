Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 14,375 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,375 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McAdam LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.85.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.89. 128,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,057,950. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.00. The company has a market capitalization of $164.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $66.79 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.