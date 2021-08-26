Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $873,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,672,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,285,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,070,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.32. 33,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,932. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.44. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71.

