Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $275.12. 167,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,681,211. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.20. The stock has a market cap of $323.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,205,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,623. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

