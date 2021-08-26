Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 2,171 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 2.3% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $27,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $334.05. The company had a trading volume of 30,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,150. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $210.42 and a fifty-two week high of $334.88. The firm has a market cap of $212.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $312.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.57.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

