Mondi (MONDY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

8/10/2021 – Mondi had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/10/2021 – Mondi was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

8/9/2021 – Mondi had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

8/6/2021 – Mondi had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Shares of MONDY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.06. Mondi plc has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $59.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.4674 per share. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.41%.

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

