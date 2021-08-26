MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director John Dennis Mcmahon Sells 3,000 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.83, for a total value of $1,109,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Dennis Mcmahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total value of $390,000.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.59, for a total value of $703,180.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.40, for a total value of $1,132,200.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total value of $390,000.00.

On Friday, June 4th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $393.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.41 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $364.88. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MongoDB by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,848,000 after buying an additional 3,786,467 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,448,000 after purchasing an additional 391,701 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 585.0% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,335,000 after purchasing an additional 298,057 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,819,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,542,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDB. Mizuho increased their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price target on MongoDB from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MongoDB from $377.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.88.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm's products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training.

