Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 11,963 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 544,094 shares.The stock last traded at $18.85 and had previously closed at $18.88.

Several analysts have weighed in on MNR shares. Compass Point raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.88 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 19.73 and a quick ratio of 19.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.79.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 54.23% and a return on equity of 16.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter worth $110,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 388,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter worth $179,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter worth $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

