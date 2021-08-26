Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires 2,000 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 95.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $208,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $77.98 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $82.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.23.

