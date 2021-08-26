Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires 413 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,662,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,949,000 after buying an additional 642,825 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $98,105,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 918,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,187,000 after purchasing an additional 494,357 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,600.7% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 377,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,479,000 after purchasing an additional 375,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,483,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,430,000 after purchasing an additional 363,302 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $173.74 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $106.13 and a one year high of $180.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.33.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

