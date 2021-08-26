Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires 950 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $94.14 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.96.

