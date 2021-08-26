Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,105,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 285,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,444,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 298,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $145.29 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.09 and a 12-month high of $146.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

