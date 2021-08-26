Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $201,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,724,666,000 after acquiring an additional 506,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,349,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $516,117,000 after buying an additional 119,454 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,209,000 after buying an additional 725,763 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,592,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,948,000 after buying an additional 117,342 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,278,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,312,000 after buying an additional 77,366 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on PSX shares. Cowen downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.44.

Shares of PSX opened at $72.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.66. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.