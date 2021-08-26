Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $721,000 Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 84.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife stock opened at $62.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.30. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $67.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. upped their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

