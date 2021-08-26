Montag A & Associates Inc. Makes New $271,000 Investment in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in The Middleby during the second quarter worth $35,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Middleby during the first quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in The Middleby by 211.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,500 shares of The Middleby stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $269,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,033,631.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 3,000 shares of The Middleby stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,290 shares of company stock worth $1,646,659. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby stock opened at $183.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.74. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $85.92 and a 12-month high of $196.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%. Research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MIDD shares. Barclays raised their target price on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

