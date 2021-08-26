Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 2,525 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,866 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total value of $1,121,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.31.

Shares of CRM opened at $260.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $241.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

