Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 280 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,370 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in VMware by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 379 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in VMware by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 405 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 13.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $158.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.25. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.79 and a 12-month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

VMW has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.07.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

