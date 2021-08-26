Morgan Stanley Acquires 58,747 Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 11.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 562,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,747 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $5,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in DouYu International by 18.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,927 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 667,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after buying an additional 385,040 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of DouYu International by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 39,196 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 324.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,573,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,203,000 after buying an additional 2,731,657 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 11.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the period. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOYU opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.95. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 0.74.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. DouYu International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOYU. Zacks Investment Research lowered DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup began coverage on DouYu International in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

