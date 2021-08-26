Morgan Stanley Boosts Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $48.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.24.

Kohl’s stock opened at $60.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.22. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.64%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 158.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 411.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 166.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

