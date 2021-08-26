Morgan Stanley Has $5.55 Million Stock Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,573 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $5,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 459.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 55,462 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $198,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 177,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $394,000. 72.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NYSE:XHR opened at $17.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 927.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

