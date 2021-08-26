Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

SNPO has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Snap One stock opened at $19.94 on Monday. Snap One has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $20.24.

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

