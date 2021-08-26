Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 682,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,819 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.05% of Edap Tms worth $5,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Edap Tms during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Edap Tms during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Edap Tms during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EDAP stock opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $205.89 million, a PE ratio of 618.62 and a beta of 1.74. Edap Tms S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $10.68.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.11%. On average, analysts expect that Edap Tms S.A. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EDAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edap Tms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

