Morgan Stanley Sells 16,549 Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $5,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 8.0% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 547,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,175,000 after buying an additional 40,525 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Core-Mark by 29.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Core-Mark during the first quarter valued at about $30,704,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Core-Mark by 18,853.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Core-Mark by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 406,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CORE opened at $43.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.85. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $47.83.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CORE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Core-Mark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Co, Inc engages in distribution and marketing of consumer goods. It offers products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. It operates through United States, and Canada, and Corporate geographical segments. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

