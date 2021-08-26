Motco Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Motco raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 17,206 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in CVS Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,357,886 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $102,159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.54. 225,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,557,756. The stock has a market cap of $108.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

