Motco Boosts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Motco raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,784,871,000 after purchasing an additional 566,814 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,896,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,683,200,000 after purchasing an additional 93,794 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,560,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,081,402,000 after purchasing an additional 53,508 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,487,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,047,856,000 after buying an additional 41,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,611,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,648,320,000 after buying an additional 63,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $552.09. 23,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,935. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $524.32. The company has a market cap of $217.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $401.07 and a 12 month high of $560.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

