Motco Grows Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Motco increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 7,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 18,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.11. 27,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $164.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.65.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLR. Citigroup lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.69.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $15,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,550,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 4,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $773,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,835 shares in the company, valued at $773,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,212 shares of company stock valued at $47,679,186 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

