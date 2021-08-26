Motco Invests $6.14 Million in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

Motco bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 117,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,144,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FOF. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 265,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Shares of FOF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.81. 68,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,281. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.58. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $15.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

