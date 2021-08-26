Motco Purchases 1,244 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Motco boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,595,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,994,000 after purchasing an additional 126,983 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. 80.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.51. 270,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,259,921. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Argus lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

