Motco Purchases 1,514 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Motco lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.1% of Motco’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Motco’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,432 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 111.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,388,000 after acquiring an additional 582,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 13.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,548,477,000 after acquiring an additional 400,046 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 223.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 542,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,555,000 after acquiring an additional 374,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 26.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $677,282,000 after acquiring an additional 302,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $486.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,915. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $333.51 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $476.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

