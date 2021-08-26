Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,944 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 1,185.7% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 28.6% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 167,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 37,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in AT&T by 9.9% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 13,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on T. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Redburn Partners started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $27.03. 1,049,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,323,016. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $192.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.38, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.