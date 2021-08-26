Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,710 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the period. Simon Property Group accounts for 0.8% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.18. 68,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,953,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $136.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.90.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.47%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.76.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

