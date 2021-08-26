Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 76 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $151,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 61,376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,931,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTD traded down $3.97 on Thursday, hitting $1,556.65. 1,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,221. The firm has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,458.26. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $926.88 and a 52-week high of $1,563.38.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total transaction of $1,857,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total value of $14,830,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,195.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

