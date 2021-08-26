Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14,400.00

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as £144 ($188.14) and last traded at £144 ($188.14), with a volume of 159 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at £139 ($181.60).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is £133.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 53.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £541.96 million and a PE ratio of 17.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a GBX 225 ($2.94) dividend. This is a positive change from Mountview Estates’s previous dividend of $200.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mountview Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.50%.

In other Mountview Estates news, insider Andrew R. Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of £135.50 ($177.03), for a total value of £81,300 ($106,218.97).

Mountview Estates Company Profile (LON:MTVW)

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties, and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated tenanted, assured tenancy, ground rent, and life tenancy units.

